Andre Paras ready to be a full-time basketball player for Blackwater

ANDRE Paras assured that his full commitment is in basketball after being selected by Blackwater in the third round of the PBA Draft recently.

Paras on Saturday said that he applied for the draft with the desire to become a full-time professional basketball player, promising to take a step back from his showbiz career in order to fulfill his commitments to Blackwater.

“The reason why I joined the draft is because I want to give my 100 percent commitment and dedication to the sport,” said Paras on Saturday in an interview on The Chasedown. “I honestly thought na if I did apply for the draft, it was a given.”

“But I understand din and I’m very thankful that other teams know that I still have a passion for entertainment… I do have to put that aside right now. But maybe I might do some guestings if time will allow. But for now, my 100 percent commitment is with basketball.”

The son of two-time PBA MVP Benjie Paras was drafted in the third round by Blackwater. He has signed a two-year offer from the Bossing.

The 25-year-old Paras admitted he was surprised that he was even selected because of the depth of the record draft pool.

“I honestly thought na hindi ako mada-draft or baka fourth round. When I saw the line-up of the draftees for this year, I was very honored to be a part of it because grabe ang talent nila. I’ve seen a lot of guys play in college or when they were in college. ‘Yung iba, international. ‘Yung iba, nakita ko lang sa highlights.

“Just to be part of this draft class with these guys is already like a bucket list [achievement]. For me kasi, ang talented nila at ang gagaling nila. I wouldn’t be surprised if I would not have been drafted because I know that the teams will be needing these kinds of talents in their team,” said Paras.

The 6-foot-4 Paras said the Bossing have his full commitment and he is willing to go in a bubble with the team if the 2021 season will require such a set-up.

“Whatever happens, basketball will be my priority. If there is a bubble in the PBA, I would just be with my guys. Hindi ako magpapaalam and ask to go and leave. Committed talaga ako sa basketball," the former UP player assured.