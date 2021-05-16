Alyssa Muhlach so proud of dad Bong Alvarez over Cone compliment

NO daughter wouldn’t be proud if her father is complemented by the most accomplished coach in PBA history.

Alyssa Muhlach Alvarez was certainly honored to know that dad Bong Alvarez was named by champion mentor Tim Cone as the most talented player he ever handled in his three decades of coaching in the pro league.

The 25-year-old actress and beauty queen initially took to social media to extend her appreciation to Cone upon reading a SPIN.ph article where the Barangay Ginebra coach singled out Alvarez as the best in terms of pure talent over the hundreds of players he coached in the PBA.

Cone, 62, made the revelation in a special guest appearance in the SPIN.ph ZOOM In.

“So proud of you, Papa,” said Alyssa in her tweet accompanied by a tears of joy emoji. “Thank you po, Coach Tim Cone.”

Reached by SPIN.ph, the young Alvarez, who served as muse of the San Miguel Beermen during the opener of the PBA 45th season, said she was really surprised by how Cone truly appreciated the talent of his father given the many superstars he was able to work with since his first PBA coaching stint in 1989 with Alaska.

“I am grateful to him (Cone) for recognizing my dad’s basketball talent and skills even after all these years,” said Alyssa.

So flattered Alyssa was with Cone’s praise for his now retired father, he shared the link of the story to the once high-flying, 6-foot wingman out of San Sebastian.

“I told him about it and he was so grateful and happy for what coach Tim said,” added Alyssa, the eldest of Alvarez's three daughters with actress Almira Muhlach.

Cone and Alvarez worked together at Alaska from 1989 to 1992, winning a championship along the way after two finals appearances.

Owner of a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Integrated Marketing Communications at University of Asia and the Pacific, Alyssa wasn't old enough to appreciate how his father played during his peak years, but she did remember going along with him during games and just cheering from the sidelines.

“I do remember watching his basketball games when I was still a little girl, cheering for him and his team,” she said of his father, who played professionally for 16 years with teams such as Alaska, Sta. Lucia, Formula Shell, San Miguel, Ginebra San Miguel, FedEx, Talk ‘N Text, Red Bull.

Alvarez, 52, may have encountered a lot of bumps in both his playing career and personal life, but for Alyssa, he remains the best father in the world and her one and only MVP.

“I have always admired the success my dad has accomplished. Growing up with a dad who is recognized as one of the PBA legends, my dad always reminded my sisters and I that nothing beats hard work and determination,” said Alyssa, paying tribute to her father, a four-time All-Star, who was also a one-time champion and member of the Mythical First team.

“As a father, he taught us how important it is to have a relationship with God, and to share our blessings with others and to help them as much as we can.”

The feeling should be mutual.

