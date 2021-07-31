Pasaol proves worth with instant offense after riding bench vs Phoenix

ALVIN Pasaol had an impactful performance as he continues to show the promise that made him a first round pick of Meralco in the last PBA draft.

Instant offense

The Bolts rookie played for only 13 minutes, but scored 13 points and shot 4-of-8 from the field, while going a perfect 3-of-3 from deep in Meralco’s 89-80 win over Alaska Saturday night in the Philippine Cup.

The timely three-pointers came during the fourth period when the Aces were on a comeback trail.

“It’s great getting a lift from Alvin,” said Meralco coach Norman Black. “Alvin is a pleasure to coach. He always has a smile on his face. Jolly type of guy who comes to practice every day. He really wants to be there to work.”

Thanks to Pasaol’s efforts, Meralco improved its standings to 4-1, following back-to-back wins.

Incidentally, the former University of the East cager was not fielded during the Bolts’ previous victory over Phoenix, 91-80.

Black said he intended not to field the ex-3x3 player during the game against the Fuel Masters, but saw the opportunity to play Pasaol against Alaska.

“I shortened the rotation to make sure I can get that win last game. But tonight, I thought I have the opportunity to get him in and he came in and delivered for us.”

Pasaol, picked no.9 in the last draft, came right out of the gates in the fourth with a triple to give the Bolts a 65-58 lead. He made his third triple that propelled Meralco to a 77-68 advantage.

“That was big for us and I’m happy for him,” Black said.

