Alvin Pasaol agrees to two-year deal with Meralco

ALVIN Pasaol is formally a Meralco Bolt as he agreed to a two-year deal on Thursday.

The 6-foot-2 super scorer from University of the East came to terms with the Bolts, who picked him ninth overall in the PBA Season 46 Rookie Draft.

Pasaol is seen as a huge boost to the offense of Meralco, joining Allein Maliksi and Bong Quinto in the team's wing rotation.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

It's a much-needed shot in the arm for the Bolts, who ranked second-worst in offense after they scored only 88.4 points in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup in Clark.

Pasaol, 25, is the Philippines' no. 2-ranked 3x3 player and will suit up for Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 Men's in the Fiba 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Graz, Austria in May together with Terrafirma's Joshua Munzon and San Miguel's CJ Perez and Mo Tautuaa.

The burly Davaoeno bruiser was a two-time UAAP Mythical Team member for the Red Warriors, before thriving in the amateur ranks with Petron-Letran and Marinerong Pilipino in the PBA D-League, and eventually in Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) with Bataan Risers and Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines.

His last stint with Zamboanga saw him net 15.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists to boost his stock in the last draft exercise.

Together with his agent Marvin Espiritu of Espiritu Manotoc Basketball Management, Pasaol signed his rookie contract with Meralco team manager Paolo Trillo.

