Vosotros out to repay coaches' trust again in lieu of injured Castro

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – It’s the next man up mentality for TnT Tropang Giga.

First it was Jay Washington. And just last game Almond Vosotros.

The 30-year-old back-up guard said he’s all geared up if and when he’s called anew to help tend a TnT backcourt ravaged by injuries to starters Jayson Castro and Ray Parks.

“Ready lang palagi. Physically and mentally dapat lagi kaming ready. Yun ang mentality ko,” said Vosotros Tuesday night shortly after TnT returned from practice at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

Vosotros provided quality minutes in the Tropang Giga’s 98-88 loss to the Kings in Game Four when he was inserted middle of the fourth quarter as the team was rallying from as many as a 17-point deficit.

His stats sheet read two points, two rebounds, and a single assist in six minutes of play, and was part of the group that gave the Kings a big scare in the homestretch before LA Tenorio doused water into the TnT rally by converting back-to-back dagger three-pointers.

Vosotros came into the picture after acknowledged leader Jayson Castro went down with a knee injury due to bone spurs early in the third quarter.

Somehow that was a sign for the Tropang Giga to dig deeper into its bench the way they did during the playoffs when they brought in Washington to further toughen the team in the frontcourt.

“Good thing, may nakita kami like Almond,” said coach Bong Ravena. “Puwede namin palang hugutin the next game.”

The 5-foot-10 guard from Valenzuela City hopes Castro will be able to play in Game 5 on Wednesday night, but if ever, he’s ready to play on.

“Kung hindi talaga kaya ni Kuya Jayson, ready lang ako sa bench na makatulong sa mga teammates ko,” he said.

Likewise, it’s a way for him to give back whatever faith the TnT coaching staff has in him.

“Tsaka para hindi rin masayang yung trust na ibibigay sa akin nila coach at yung opportunity if ever mabigyan ako ng playing time,” he added.

The Tropang Giga are trailing the Kings, 1-3, in the best-of-seven series.

