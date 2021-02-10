Vosotros, Flores get new TNT deals; Exciminiano still fighting for roster spot

BACK-UP players Almond Vosotros and Lervin Flores will be back for another tour of duty with the TnT Tropang Giga for the coming 46th season of the PBA.

Vosotros and Flores were signed to short- term deals after serving as part of the Tropang Giga’s bench mob when they finished runner-up to Barangay Ginebra during the Philippine Cup bubble last season.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but the signings were confirmed by team manager Gabby Cui.

PHOTO: Edward Solo

The 5-foot-10 Vosotros was the third option last year in a deep backcourt rotation for TnT that also had star playmaker Jayson Castro, Simon Enciso, and newcomer Kib Montalbo.

He averaged only 2.5 points per game but played solid during the playoffs, and later in the finals especially when Castro went down with bone spurs in both his knees.

Flores’ athleticism meanwhile, came in handy for a TnT frontcourt manned by Poy Erram, Troy Rosario and veterans Harvey Carey and Jay Washington.

Vosotros and Flores join the list of players re-signed by the franchise for the coming season that also included Enciso and Samboy De Leon.

The Tropang Giga recently agreed to a one-year deal with Glenn Khobuntin, who was relegated to the unrestricted free agent list by Terrafirma.

TnT is stacking up its roster this early as it doesn’t have picks in the first two rounds of next month’s rookie draft. The earliest the team will have a selection in perhaps the deepest draft pool ever in PBA history is at No. 35 overall in the third round.

Meanwhile, Cui also admitted unrestricted free agent guard Ping Exciminiano is currently working out with the Tropang Giga.

“He’s practicing with us, but not yet part of the official lineup,” said the TnT official.

Exciminiano went down with an injury he suffered in an unsanctioned league just days before he was supposed to sign a new contract with Rain or Shine, which understandably relegated him in the free agent list.