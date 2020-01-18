Almazan vows to be back stronger for Meralco after knee surgery

RAYMOND Almazan was no longer sure what hurt the most: the knee injury he suffered in Game Three orhis inability to help Meralco as it settled for runner-up finish anew to Ginebra in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup.

"Masakit talaga na di ako makatulong sa team ko," said the 6-foot-8 banger.

Almazan was a game-changer for the Bolts early in this series, averaging 17.5 points, 11 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in the first two games. That was until he suffered a meniscal tear on his left knee early in Game Three.

It was easily the turning point of this championship duel, with the Gin Kings taking the 4-1 win and capped it off with a 105-83 Game Five victory on Friday.

Almazan played heroically in a Game Four loss before sitting out on Friday night, watching from the sidelines as the Gin Kings won their third Governors' Cup championship in four years, again at Meralco's expnense.

Now he's moving on and using the loss as motivation to do better.

"I'll come back stronger na lang. Nangyari na eh, wala tayong pwedeng sisihin. Di ko na maibabalik yun. Di ko na maire-rewind. Fast forward na lang," said the former Letran star, who is set to go under the knife next week.

"Ginagawa ko na lang din na motivation na makabalik na mas malakas and mas ready. Looking forward ako sa upcoming games sa all-Filipino at looking forward ako na maging mas malakas."