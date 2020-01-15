Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Gutsy Almazan starts for Meralco in Game 4 despite meniscus tear on knee

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    RAYMOND Almazan surprisingly started for Meralco in Game Four of the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals against Barangay Ginebra on Wednesday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

    Almazan was feared to be out of the best-of-seven series after he was diagnosed with a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee, suffered in the early minutes of Ginebra's Game 3 win on Sunday.

    Meralco coach Norman Black even prepared for the eventuality of Almazan being done for the season.

    To the surprise of most fans, the 6-7 former Letran standout not only suited up on Wednesday but also started in a game the Bolts must win to avoid falling into a 1-3 hole in the title playoffs.

    Team insiders said doctors gave Almazan the green light to play, but Meralco officials left the final say on the player.

      Almazan, sources said, made the decision after joining the pre-game warmups.

