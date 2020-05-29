Almazan admits battling anxiety as pandemic sets back knee rehab

RAYMOND Almazan’s greatest fear is upon him during the quarantine period.

The Meralco big man admitted having anxieties as he tries to recover from a knee injury and a major offseason surgery.

Almazan said it was the first time he suffered a major injury to his knee, which is what he dreaded most in his playing career.

“Hindi ko alam kung makakabalik pa ba ako sa dating laro ko to be honest,” said the lanky, 6-foot-8 slotman.

“Yun ang pinakakatakutan ko talaga yung ma-injury sa tuhod.”

Almazan went down with a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee during Game 3 of the Governors Cup Finals between the Bolts and Barangay Ginebra, a sudden turn of events which Meralco coach Norman Black believed had a huge impact on the Bolts, who went on to lose the title series in five games.

It didn’t help any that just weeks after undergoing surgery, the entire Luzon island was put under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“Ang hirap ng naka-lockdown ka na, iniisip mo pa yung injury mo,” said Almazan in the latest episode of the PBA Kamustahan, where he was joined by Alaska’s Vic Manuel, Matthew Wright of Phoenix, Barangay Ginebra’s Japeth Aguilar, and Mac Belo of Blackwater.

But the 30-year-old native of Orion, Bataan said he’s using the PBA break to further strengthen his knee despite the quarantine period limiting his chance to rehabilitate.

“Lagi kong sinasabi na mag-tiyaga (lang) ako, makakabalik ako ng malakas. Siyempre, pray (din) kay God,” said Almazan.

“Pero siyempre hindi mo lang kailangan ng pray, kailangan samahan mo rin ng gawa. Hindi nman puwedeng asa ka lahat sa kanya (God), kailangan mag-trabaho ka rin.”

Almazan even uses his quality time with first born child Jacob as part of his knee rehab.

“Ini-enejoy ko na lang yung nasa bahay ako. Like si Jacob ngayon sobrang likot na, so parang exercise na rin sa akin yun kasi takbo-takbo siya, kaya parang nawo-workout na rin yun leg ko kasi kailangan lagi siyang ginagalaw,” he added.