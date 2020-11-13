Almazan praying injury to surgically-repaired knee not serious

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Big man Raymond Almazan hurt his surgically-repaired knee that kept him out for almost the entire game of Meralco’s big 78-71 win over defending champion San Miguel at the start of the PBA quarterfinals Friday.

The lanky big man hurt his left knee following a collision with Von Pessumal late in the first quarter. He never returned and was scoreless in just two minutes of play.

“Masakit pero hindi naman mismo dun sa opera ko, dito siya sa side,” said Almazan of the injured knee that has been heavily covered with ice. “So sabi nila (Meralco physical therapist) ipahinga ko muna. Siyempre ayaw ko ding mag-take ng risk kasi alam ko rin sa sarili ko na hindi pa rin ako 100 percent (healthy).”

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Almazan, 31, injured the knee during Game 3 of the Governors Cup finals against Barangay Ginebra that kept him out of the rest of the title series which the Kings won. He underwent surgery during the offseason.

Coach Norman Black has yet to know the extent of Almazan’s injury.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“He got hit like a contusion on the side of his knee. So I have no idea how serious it is, or whether he can come back next game or not,” said Black after the game at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

“I’ll have to check on that. But hopefully, he’ll be OK.”

But even with Almazan’s limited minutes, the Bolts went on and dominated the Beermen to send their quarterfinals match-up to a do-or-die encounter on Sunday.