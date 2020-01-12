Almazan gets Tenorio apology, says Game 3 collision accidental

RAYMOND Almazan shared that Ginebra guard LA Tenorio extended his apology following the collision that left the Meralco slotman with an injured left knee on Sunday.

The Meralco center bared the exchange as he abruptly ended his night midway through the first quarter of Game Three of the PBA Governors' Cup Finals.

"Humingi siya sa akin ng sorry dahil tinamaan niya raw ako. Kilala ko naman tong mga Ginebra players, hindi naman nila sinasadya makasakit," he said.

"It's part of the game," Almazan added.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Continue reading below ↓

Almazan admitted that he wasn't aware of what transpired, remembering only how he clutched his left knee before being sent back to the dugout at the 5:55 mark of the first quarter.

"Di ko na talaga alam nangyari. Feeling ko na lang biglang sumakit. Sabi ni LA, natamaan niya raw ako, pero feeling ko naman wrong foot yung bagsak ko tapos parang kumalog yung gilid ng tuhod ko," he said.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Continue reading below ↓

Replays showed that Almazan's knee collided with Tenorio's while the 6-foot-8 center was going for a rebound.

He was taken back to the dugout, with Meralco physical therapists initially ruling it as a knee strain. He will undergo an MRI on Monday.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The injury understandably left Almazan disappointed.

"Sobrang disappointed ako ngayon eh. Naiyak nga ako sa dugout kasi kung kailan Finals -- physically and mentally ready naman ako, ngayon pa nangyayari yung ganito," said the 30-year-old banger, who averaged 17.5 points, 11 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in the first two games of the Finals.

"Never ako na-injure sa tuhod. Ngayon lang."

Without the former Letran bruiser, Meralco fell to Ginebra, 92-84, to fall behind in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup Finals, 1-2.

Almazan is holding out hope that he won't be sidelined for long and will be ready come Game Four on Wednesday.

"Mainis man ako, wala na akong magagawa eh. Sobrang kailangan ako dahil alam ko malaki ang maitutulong ko sa team namin," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

"Hopefully maganda yung result (ng MRI) at makabalik ako sa Game Four. Hopefully, hindi naman serious para makabalik ako sa series kasi gustong gusto ko maglaro."