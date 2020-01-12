Almazan done for Game Three as he undergoes MRI on injured knee

RAYMOND Almazan has called it a night.

The Meralco center will not return in Game Three of the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup Finals against Ginebra and has been sent home after suffering a left knee injury.

Team manager Paolo Trillo bared the 6-foot-8 center left Smart Araneta Coliseum in the middle of the third quarter.

Almazan collided with Ginebra guard LA Tenorio in a rebound play at the 5:55 mark of the first quarter. He immediately winced in pain and held his left knee upon landing.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Continue reading below ↓

Initial prognosis on the former Letran banger was a knee strain, although he still has to undergo an MRI on the knee on Monday.

"Papa-check ko bukas," he said.

Almazan is also keeping his fingers crossed that his injury won't be as serious and will be ready to play for Wednesday's Game Four as he left the venue in his own two feet.

"Sana," he prayed.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

His absence is a big blow for the Bolts as the Bataan native has been averaging 17.5 points, 11 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in this finals against Ginebra.