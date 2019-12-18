Allen Durham plays down triple-double, proud of team defense on Castro, Pogoy

ALLEN Durham hit a triple-double in Meralco’s Game Two victory against TNT in the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals.

Durham propelled the Bolts to the win as he had 44 points, 19 rebounds, and 11 assists in the 114-94 decision to tie the series at 1-1 in the semifinals against the KaTropa.

“That’s more so to my teammates hitting shots, taking the confidence to make their shots,” said Durham in playing down his individual performance. “Obviously, just doing what I’ve been doing for the whole conference, getting rebounds, and getting buckets when I can.”

Durham said the performance was also the result of the entire team’s determination to bounce back from the Game One loss in which they dropped a 103-94 decision but not before trailing by as many as 22 points in the game.

“We know that in Game One, that wasn’t Meralco Bolts basketball. We had to come out with intensity starting on defense and offense. I told you guys before, we have to have more rhythm and we did that in the first half. It was really sloppy in the second half, but overall, we played a decent game,” said Durham.

Aside from his usual point and rebound production, Durham said he was also proud of their passing that led to 23 assists in the contest as well as their defense that limited Jayson Castro to only seven points and RR Pogoy scoreless in Game Two.

“All eliminations, we were one of the top teams in assists and we got away with that in Game One. I don’t know how many assists we had but I felt a lot better moving the ball and everybody got the feel of the game and we played a lot better,” said Durham.

“The defense was good. The way we played defense in Game One is not going to get us to where we want to go. We have to come out, we have to be more physical, more aggressive on them. They are two great scorers. If you let them have easy shots, they are going to light it up and fill up the stat sheet. Overall, the guys guarding him did a great job tonight,” said Durham.

Durham even hit a conference-high four threes in the game, one of which early in the fourth quarter where he converted a fadeaway shot to beat the shotclock.

“That shocked me a little bit,” said Durham on his buzzer-beating three. “As far as the threes, that’s the shot that they are giving me. I have to take it. If I don’t take it, that’s actually hurting the team because that’s the shot that needed to be taken in that possession. I realize that and hopefully, my hot shooting continues in Game Three and the rest of the series.”