Durham now second only to Parks on list of most Best Import awards

ALLEN Durham once again captured the Bobby Parks Best Import award in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup.

But this most recent win put him in rarefied air.

Durham's third trophy put him at No. 2 on the all-time list for most Best Import awards won, next only to the seven-time winner whose name is now on the trophy.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Continue reading below ↓

He was previously tied with his coach at Meralco Norman Black, Billy Ray Bates, Derrick Brown, Gabe Freeman, Jerald Honeycutt, Kenny Redfield, and Arizona Reid, all of whom won the Best Import award twice.

This trophy also made him the player with the most Best Import awards in the Governors' Cup, besting Brown and Reid.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

However, there's one other thing Durham wants to break: he's now the player with the most Best Import awards who has never to won a championship in the PBA.

He'll try to snap that record with the Bolts in the thick of things against Ginebra in this best-of-seven championship series.