What Allein Maliksi did to regain scoring touch in Game Three

ALLEIN Maliksi got back to his scoring ways after he finished with 10 points in Game Three of the PBA 46th Season Governors’ Cup finals.

Maliksi got points on the board on Sunday following Game Two where he was scoreless in a Meralco loss.

But this time around, Maliksi nailed seven in the fourth including two field goals in the final wind-up of the Bolts to grab an 83-74 win.

Maliksi said it was a shift in mindset for Game Three that got him out of the struggles in the previous match by not forcing shots and allowing his teammates to get opportunities.

Going scoreless not the issue for Allein Maliksi

“My focus is just getting the ‘W’,” Maliksi said. “All the people around, parang ang issue is zero points ako nung Game Two. Hindi ‘yun ang issue. Ang issue is kung ano ‘yung magagawa ko para manalo ang team.”

“Going into this game, nung zero points ako nung Game Two, nag-isip ako kung anong nangyari, ni-review ko kung ano ang dapat gawin. Hindi ko nakuha ‘yung mga regular touches ko before. So nakikita ko, may depensa silang binabato sa akin. Ako, rather than focusing on scoring points, ano ‘yung magagawa ko para matulungan ko ang kasama ko. Ano ‘yung magagawa ko para mapadali din sa kanila,” said Maliksi.

“Kung may tira, tira. Kung wala, create a situation for my teammates, help them get good shots, easy shots, ‘yun ang focus ko coming to this game,” said Maliksi.

Meralco coach Norman Black said the offensive production of Maliksi in Game Three is a welcome development moving forward as they try to sustain their play in the next matches.

“Allein is a weapon for us. We need him to hit shots. We are constantly trying to run our offense for him to get open. But most of our opposition really do a very good job of trying to shut him down. He really has to work hard to get his shots off.”

“His playing time is a little bit limited again mainly because when they go big, Brownlee is at a three. So it creates a little bit of a match-up problem for us. It limits his playing time. But we were able to get him out there against Mariano today and against Jeff Chan. He get extra minutes today in his game and he came through for us especially in the second half,” said Black.

“Sobrang happy ko na malaki ang na-contribute ko kahit na 2-of-8 ako sa three-points or hindi ako masyadong nakakuha ng rebounds, I know na big contribution ‘yung ginawa ko,” said Maliksi.

