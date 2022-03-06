SMB, Ginebra bring rivalry to PBA 3x3 with Leg 2 title showdown

IT’S an all-SMC team final in Leg 2 of the PBA 3x3 Conference 2.

Barangay Ginebra and San Miguel disposed of their semifinal opponents to advance to the championship round for the first time ever.

The Beermen took advantage on a delay of the game miscue committed by Pioneer Pro Tibay down the stretch to pull off a 21-19 win over the No. 1 seeded team on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Kings later sealed the title showdown with the Beermen with a come-from-behind 21-18 victory over Brandon Rosser and Limitless App.

Ginebra had to overcome the ankle injury suffered by Jayson David to reach the championship stage as Dennis Villamor hit a long two that bounced off the rim before going in to break an 18-18 deadlock, before Encho Serrano delivered a jumper that sealed the deal for the team.

On its way to the semis, San Miguel overcame Platinum Karaoke, 21-17, while Ginebra stunned former leg champion Meralco, 22-15.

Jeff Manday and the Beermen are a step away from the title.

The scores

San Miguel (21) – Manday 10, Bono 6, Rogado 4, Austria 1.

Pioneer (19) – Rono 7, Rivera 6, Abrigo 4, De Chavez 2.

Barangay Ginebra (21) – Serrano 8, Villamor 8, Go 3, David 2.

Limitless App (18) – Caduyac 10, Rosser 5, Napoles 2, Hayes 1.

