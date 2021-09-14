All 12 teams scheduled to play this week as Meralco, Alaska return

FOR the first time since the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup restart, all 12 teams are scheduled to see action at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Meralco and Alaska are set to return this week, with the Bolts playing Terrafirma on Thursday, 2 p.m. during their resumption of the campaign.

The Aces, meanwhile, will be playing on Friday with a match against Barangay Ginebra at 6 p.m.

Alaska will have a grueling schedule with three straight playdates with the Aces facing TNT on Saturday, 4:35 p.m., and Terrafirma on Sunday, 7 p.m.

Allein Maliksi and Jeron Teng

PHOTO: PBA Images

