All PBA 12 teams negative in sweeping tests before bubble restart

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – The PBA announced all members of the 12 league teams came out negative in the latest round of RT-PCR testing done by the league.

The statement came shortly after the new schedule of the Philippine Cup elimination round was released on Sunday.

The testing result of Meralco was the last to be revealed after all teams underwent the third round of testing cycle over the week.

Shortly after the teams were tested, the league announced the postponement of the games on Friday in compliance with additional protocols endorsed by the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases).

Next to be tested for a third time this week are PBA staff and personnel, including game officials.

Regular RT-PCR testing for all 12 teams are scheduled by November 9.

