Aljon Mariano still out of quarterfinals despite being activated

DESPITE being activated into the line-up in time for the playoffs, Aljon Mariano will not be playing for Barangay Ginebra in the quarterfinals against TNT.

Aljon Mariano injury update

Ginebra is taking a cautious approach and head coach Tim Cone revealed that Mariano will still be out in its do-or-die series against TNT. Most likely though, Mariano will be good to go by the semifinals, if ever the Gin Kings reach that far.

“He won’t play in the quarters. There’s a chance he might make the semis if we get that far,” said Cone on Tuesday.

Mariano hasn’t played in the Governors’ Cup after undergoing surgery to remove bone spurs on his foot twice. He is just one of a couple of Ginebra players who are out due to injuries, including explosive guard Stanley Pringle.

But Mariano could be headed for a return after being activated recently in lieu of Maurice Shaw, who has been relegated to the unrestricted free agent with rights to salaries list.

In order to get to the semifinals, the sixth-seed Gin Kings must beat the third-ranked TNT twice and their bid begins on Wednesday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Mariano’s absence is being felt by Ginebra after his best showing during the 2020 Philippine Cup where they won the title. During that bubble conference, Mariano averaged 8.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.

Cone said Mariano’s absence as well as the others should serve as a challenge for the other players.

“Nobody really talks about how much we miss Aljon. But still, we have plenty of talent left to do what we need to do in the playoffs. We really have no excuse. We have to perform come playoff time,” said Cone last weekend.

