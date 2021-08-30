Fit-again Aljon Mariano ready to rejoin Ginebra in Bacolor restart

ALJON Mariano has been reinstated in the active roster for Barangay Ginebra in time for the resumption of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup this week.

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone on Monday night said Mariano has taken over the spot vacated by Joe Devance, who will not join the team in the early stages of the Pampanga restart to undergo rehab on his knee.

“He’s recovered and ready to play,” said Cone.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Initially, there were fears that Mariano could miss the entire conference after undergoing surgery to remove bone spurs in his foot, with the recovery period estimated to last as long as 10 weeks.

Fortunately, Mariano, one of the cornerstones of last year’s title run, has recovered at a faster pace, and it couldn't have come at a better time for Ginebra.

Sluggish start

The Gin Kings had a sluggish start to their title defense with a 2-2 win-loss record, and are out to bounce back when the games are played at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Continue reading below ↓

Mariano averaged 8.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in Ginebra's run to last year's Philippine Cup championship, which culminated with a win over TnT in the finals.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.