Injured Mariano could miss entire PH Cup for Ginebra, says Cone

ALJON Mariano could be sidelined for the rest of the PBA Philippine Cup after undergoing surgery to remove bone spurs on his foot.

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone revealed the recovery period for Mariano could go as long as 10 weeks following the surgery, opening the possibility that he will be missing the entire season-opening conference.

“We are going to miss him for probably most, if not, all of the conference. He had to go to a second surgery just before the conference started. That’s going to put him out for six to eight weeks, maybe 10 weeks. That could be the whole conference,” said Cone of Mariano.

Last season, Mariano was a vital player in Ginebra’s title run as he averaged 8.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists for the Gin Kings on their way to winning the 2020 Philippine Cup championship at the Clark bubble.

Cone admitted the presence of Mariano this conference will be missed following the key role he played during the last two conferences that resulted to back-to-back championships for Barangay Ginebra.

“That’s the guy we really miss because he brings a lot of toughness. He is kinda the forgotten man in our success that we have in the last two conference,” said Cone.

