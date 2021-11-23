Aljon Mariano could miss start of Ginebra bid again due to leg injury

ALJON Mariano could again be missing the early part of Barangay Ginebra's campaign in the PBA Governors Cup.

Coach Tim Cone admitted the forward is again nursing an injury and hasn't practiced with the Kings yet as they prepare for their title defense in the season-ending meet.

"He was injured in our last game against TNT in the bubble. It's a knee-ankle injury," said the champion mentor.

"He's out and unable to play at this point for a number of weeks."

The 29-year-old Mariano also missed the early part of the Philippine Cup after undergoing two surgeries to remove bone spurs on his foot.

He managed to return midway in the all-Filipino conference, but failed to help the Kings' cause after the team was dethroned by the Tropang Giga in the first round of the playoffs.

Cone is still clueless on when the 6-foot-3 Mariano could be back in Ginebra's active roster.

"He's still recovering from it and has not returned to practice yet," said the Ginebra coach.

In light of this, Cone isn"t discounting the possibility of new recruit Sidney Onwubere taking the place of Mariano temporarily, and could even mean becoming a starter in some of Ginebra's games.

"I'm not sure he's a guy coming off the bench. He may be a starter for us because we really believe in his skills and skills set especially with Aljon Mariano still out," Cone said.

