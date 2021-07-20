Alfrancis Tamsi set for PBA comeback after being activated by Phoenix

ALFRANCIS Tamsi is set for his PBA comeback after being activated by Phoenix for its Philippine Cup game against Northport on Wednesday.

The former Far Eastern University stalwart was included by the Fuel Masters in their active roster on the eve of the team's clash against NorthPort at the Ynares Sports Arena on Wednesday.

Tamsi fills void left by Banchero

Tamsi is going to take the place of guard Chris Banchero, who has been relegated to the injury-reserved list while recuperating from a calf injury he suffered in practice a week before the opening of the new season.

Phoenix eam manager Paolo Bugia confirmed the activation of Tamsi, who played sparingly in two seasons with TnT Tropang Giga from 2016-18.

"He's our 16th man. Activated for the game against Northport since di pa kaya ni Chris (Banchero)," said Bugia.

The Fuel Masters lost their debut game against the Magnolia Hotshots, 80-73.

