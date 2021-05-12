Alfrancis Chua to Calvin Abueva: 'Dito gaganda buhay mo. Nasa sa 'yo ‘yan'

SAN Miguel Corp. sports director Alfrancis Chua doesn't see Calvin Abueva moving elsewhere as he believes their new recruit will change his ways under their wing.

Chua said he urged Abueva to be as focused as he was during the PBA bubble with Phoenix last year where he played one of his best seasons in the league after an indefinite suspension that lasted 16 months was finally lifted.

Abueva, 33, was acquired by Magnolia in a trade with Phoenix during the offseason for the latest stop of a career marked by tumult and controversy. Abueva also previously played for Alaska, but Chua thinks Abueva has found a home.

“Pinatawag ko siya, nag-usap kaming dalawa, sabi ko sa kanya, ‘Bata, dami mo ng napuntahang team, dami nang nangyari sa buhay mo. Tingin ko huli mo ng stop ‘to,'” Chua said on The Chasedown.

“Ayusin mo na ‘to. Na-prove mo na kaya mong ayusin. ‘Yung last conference, last bubble, maganda attitude mo, maganda nilaro mo. Kaya mo pala ng ganun. Pero nandoon pa rin laro mo. Ang dami mong napabilib,” Chua added.

Abueva had a stellar bubble conference, averaging 15.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.7 steals in helping Phoenix Super LPG reach the semifinals. He was also one of the candidates for the Best Player of the Conference trophy that was eventually won by Stanley Pringle of Barangay Ginebra.

Chua was so impressed with Abueva's transformation that he thinks the former San Sebastian star should've been the Sportsmanship Award winner during last year’s bubble.

“Kung ako papipiliin, siya Sportsmanship ko. Pero ang tao, kahit anong tanong mo, kahit nagbago ka na, kapag tinanong mo Abueva iba pa ‘yung nasa utak nila. Na-prove mo na sa kanila kung ano ka. Bata, i-ayos mo buhay mo. Dito, gaganda buhay mo. Nasa sa 'yo ‘yan,” said Chua.

Chua also told Abueva that he will be the one who will adjust to his new teammates at Magnolia and not the other way around.

“Pagdating mo sa Magnolia, may sistema na ‘yan. Hindi sila makikisama sa 'yo. Back to zero ka rito. Ikaw makikisama sa kanila,” said Chua.

