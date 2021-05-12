Alfrancis Chua pushing for shorter breaks, tripleheaders in 2021 PBA season

BARANGAY Ginebra team governor Alfrancis Chua has suggested that the 2021 season of the PBA be completed as fast as possible in order to reduce the risk of contagion of COVID-19.

Chua said he is pushing for the league to find ways to reduce breaks and off-days during the closed-circuit set-up season in order for the PBA to be able to hold two conferences this year.

A one-week break in between the two conferences and tripleheaders during the season are some of the suggestions Chua has broached.

“Tingin ko makaka-second conference tayo dito,” said Chua on The Chasedown. “Ang sabi ko kay Comm., nag-usap kami and he agrees na pagkatapos ng All-Filipino, mga limang araw, anim na araw, pitong araw, start na tayo agad para matapos tayo ng December, maka-dalawang conference tayo.”

Shortening the season would be nothing new to the PBA as it held a two-month Philippine Cup last year inside the Clark bubble. The PBA also staged quadruple-headers during the bubble after some of the games were postponed as part of the league’s protocols.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Chua said a compressed season would be beneficial to all stakeholders in the PBA as they will be less exposed to the virus as the league plans to conduct a closed-circuit format where teams will go the games and go back home but travel will be monitored strictly.

Continue reading below ↓

“’Yung programa natin sa All-Filipino, hindi pa kami masyado nag-uusap pa ni Comm. Pero baka gawin natin, madaliin natin ang liga. Mas madali matapos ang liga, mas konti ang risk about COVID. Kasi mas madali matatapos, mas madali makakauwi. At the same time, mas madali makakapagpahinga, preparation para sa second conference para imbis na isang linggo pahinga, mas matagal pa,” said Chua.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Puwede rin siguro na makipag-coordinate sa TV5 na imbis na doubleheader, maging tripleheader. Mas mapapadali ang laro,” said Chua.

At the moment, the PBA is set to resume full practices and scrimmages in general community quarantine (GCQ) and modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) areas once teams will complete the protocols on testing which requires them to undergo swab test twice.

___

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.