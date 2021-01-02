Alfrancis Chua, Greg Slaughter set to meet in next few days

SAN Miguel Corp. (SMC) sports director Alfrancis Chua is willing to listen to what comebacking big man Greg Slaughter has to say once they personally meet.

Chua said he’ll possibly sit down with the 7-foot Slaughter in the next few days to hear his side about his decision to skip playing for Barangay Ginebra in the just-concluded PBA bubble season.

“Siguro mag-uusap kami next week. Sa panahon ngayon, itong pandemic na ito, ang gulu-gulo na nga, makikipag-away pa ba. Pakinggan natin yung rason niya. Kung kayang intindihin, intindihin natin,” said Chua, who is also Barangay Ginebra board of governor, on Saturday.

Slaughter personally apologized to SMC big boss Ramon S. Ang, Chua, and the entire San Miguel management for leaving the team and going to the US for what he referred to as seeking ‘self-improvement’ about his game.

Nonetheless even without him, the Kings went on and won the Philippine Cup championship inside the Clark bubble, beating TnT Tropang Giga in the finals.

That Ginebra triumphed even after its top center orphaned the team wasn’t lost on management, according to Chua.

“We won a championship with him and without him. So parehong na-experience ng players yun,” said the SMC official.

At the same time, sitting down with the 32-year-old Fil-Am doesn’t automatically guaranteed he’ll be back with the Kings.

“Kailangan nating tingnan nkung ano talaga ang reasoning kung bakit. Hindi naman tayo ganun kasalbahe na hindi natin papakinggan yung reason behind that,” said Chua.

Although Slaughter offered his sincere apology to RSA, Chua said the meeting would be personal between him and the Ginebra big man.

“Kami na lang siguro. Kami na lang muna ang mag-uusap siguro baka personal yung sa kanya,” he added. “Kaming dalawa lang siguro ok na.”