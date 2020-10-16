Phoenix to miss Mallari for two more weeks as Abueva still awaits clearance

ANGELES CITY - Phoenix Super LPG team expects to have injured big guard Alex Mallari in the active roster not until the end of the month.

Coach Topex Robinson disclosed Mallari is most likely to play his first game in the PBA Philippine Cup by Oct. 31 yet, reducing the Fuel Masters to a 12-man roster.

Calvin Abueva also has yet to suit up for the team pending the lifting of his indefinite suspension by the league.

Robinson said Mallari's injury has something to do with his hamstring.



"He's still recovering from his injury. But most likely he'll be available on the 31st. So yun yung assessment na naibigay sa amin regarding Alex," said Robinson.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"We're excited to have Alex on our lineup kasi nga we're only playing 12-man right now. Because of the turn of events we need abled body in our team. We're excited to have Alex eventually on the stated date na sinabi ng doctors namin."

But Mallari has been practicing with the Fuel Masters since the bubble began.

"He's also excited to contribute doon sa mga oras na nawala siya sa amin or doon sa mga games na mawawala siya," added Robinson.

Despite playing with two injured key players, the Fuel Masters have racked up two straight wins to share the early lead with Barangay Ginebra and TnT Tropang Giga.



___

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.