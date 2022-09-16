Alex Cabagnot back to old self, set for PBA return after 9-month layoff

ALEX Cabagnot will make his return after an injury during Terrafirma’s opening game of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup against Converge on Friday.

Head coach Johnedel Cardel confirmed that Cabagnot is ready to go, having already participated in practices and tune-up games in the build-up for the conference.

The 39-year-old Cabagnot has been out since December after he tore his Achilles, but Cardel said the veteran guard is showing no effects of the injury.

“Okay na si Alex, lalaro na siya,” said Cardel. “Parang hindi siya nagkaroon ng injury. Sabi ko nga sa kanya, ingat ingat din siya. Alalay naman siya.”

Acquired in a trade with San Miguel for Simon Enciso last November, Cabagnot only played for four games with the Dyip during the Governors’ Cup, averaging 12 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 7.5 assists.

Cabagnot’s return will be a big boost for Terrafirma as it was hounded by injuries last conference with the absence of Ed Daquiaog and Isaac Go. Juami Tiongson also missed the later part of the Philippine Cup, leading to the Dyip losing all of their 11 games.

Terrafirma is currently on a 16-match losing streak dating back to the Governors’ Cup, and Cardel is hopeful that Cabagnot’s presence will lead to wins for the ballclub.

“Excited na nga siya. Siya ‘yung unang na-injured sa amin. Tapos sunod sunod na. Sabi ko nga sa kanya, kailangan makakuha na tayo ng panalo kasi last time, na-zero kami dahil sa mga injuries, mga importanteng player pa ang nawala,” said Cardel.

Cabagnot is set to play alongside Lester Prosper, who makes his return to Terrafirma after being a replacement import during the 2019 Commissioner’s Cup.

