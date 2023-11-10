Alejandro, Rivero, Tuffin spark great Phoenix comeback vs NLEX

PHOENIX Super LPG essayed a huge fightback behind a barrage of three-pointers in the fourth quarter, beating NLEX, 113-101, on Friday in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Jjay Alejandro sparked the come-from-behind victory with three straight three-pointers to start the final quarter as the Fuel Masters came all the way back from 16 points down to steal the win from the Road Warriors.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Alejandro finished with a career-high 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting from three-point land, with rookies Kenneth Tuffin and Ricci Rivero also joining the attack of the Fuel Masters that turned the game around.

It was a tough day for NLEX, which faded in the end after leading by 85-69 and 86-71 late in the third quarter.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“The reason why we were able to get the win and come from behind is because we trusted each other,” said Phoenix coach Jamike Jarin.

“The thoroughbreds played a key role and they will play a lot of roles in the coming conference. But not just them. It’s all of us.”



MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Alejandro suddenly got hot from three-point land to give Phoenix an 89-88 lead. Rivero and Tuffin also connected in a 13-0 run that pushed the Fuel Masters’ lead to 102-90.



Alejandro finished with 18 points, 15 in the fourth, all from three-pointers while Tuffin had 16 points and shot 3-of-6 from rainbow territory while also adding six rebounds and four assists. Rivero had 15 points and two threes.



Phoenix import Johnathan Williams had 26 points and 13 rebounds, while Tyler Tio added 17 points and eight assists.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

NLEX reinforcement Thomas Robinson had 26 points but committed turnovers and were noticeably left on the bench for majority of the fourth period.



CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

The scores:



Phoenix 113 – Williams 26, Alejandro 18, Tio 17, Tuffin 16, Rivero 15, Mocon 11, Jazul 5, Muyang 3, Daves 2, Perkins 0, Manganti 0, Soyud 0, Verano 0, Camacho 0.



NLEX 101 – Robinson 26, Trollano 20, Alas 18, Anthony 15, Semerad 9, Nieto 6, Marcelo 3, Rodger 2, Miranda 2, Rosales 0, Herndon 0.



Quarters: 27-25; 49-60; 78-86; 113-101.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph