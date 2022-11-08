Aldin Ayo, Jamike Jarin renew college rivalry in Converge-Phoenix clash

ANTIPOLO – After Converge claimed a victory over NLEX, head coach Aldin Ayo now shifts his focus on the FiberXers’ next opponent in Phoenix Super LPG.

And incidentally, Ayo will see a familiar face on the other side when two of the hottest teams in the league clash on Wednesday.

Ayo renews his coaching match-up against Jamike Jarin, who is an assistant coach of Phoenix Super LPG. But while Topex Robinson is the head coach of the Fuel Masters, Ayo said he sees the personality of Jarin as well with their next opponent.

Aldin Ayo vs Jamike Jarin spills over to PBA

Ayo won his first major title in 2015 when he lifted Letran to the NCAA crown, doing it at the expense of San Beda coached by Jarin, who is considered as one of the most successful coaches in the juniors ranks before moving up to college and the pros.

The Converge coach will also be facing Robinson, who led Lyceum to two NCAA finals appearance before his appointment as head mentor of Phoenix.

“It will be a collegiate match-up,” said Ayo. “I know coach Topex. I know coach Jamike and lahat ng ginagawa nila ngayon, nakikita ko, Jamike wrote all the things that they are doing especially on the defensive end.”

Based on his familiarity with the style and philosophy of both coaches, Ayo said it will be a tough challenge for Converge to maintain its winning streak that is now at five with a 108-84 win over NLEX to improve to a share of second place with Bay Area with a 6-2 record.

The FiberXers are only a game ahead of Phoenix Super LPG, which is also on a five-game run after an 0-3 start to the conference.

“I’m familiar with them. And they are familiar with me. We have the same approach,” said Ayo.

“It will be an exciting game on Wednesday. They have a five-game winning streak also. Pagtatrabahuan namin. Paghahandaan namin,” said Ayo.