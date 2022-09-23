Aldin Ayo unleashes exciting, run-and-gun Converge team in PBA debut

ALDIN Ayo captured a win in his first game as a head coach in the PBA.

A two-time champion coach in the collegiate ranks, Ayo led Converge to a 124-110 win over Terrafirma in a rousing debut for the 44-year-old mentor in the pro league.

Before going to the pro ranks, Ayo led Letran and La Salle to NCAA and UAAP championships in 2015 and 2016 respectively, earning a reputation as one of the emerging head coaches in the collegiate ranks.

It was his success in the UAAP and NCAA level that convinced the FiberXers to hire Ayo following the franchise’s first conference in the league.

Ayo admitted he didn’t know what to expect in the first game, so the only thing they did was to push the pace which is the style of play Converge wants to embrace.

“First games have always been the hardest,” said Ayo. “I don’t have any idea, we don’t know what to expect. For us, it was just step on the pedal and full speed ahead. We just have to keep running because that’s our game.”

Converge struggled to start the game, and Ayo soon realized the difference between the college and pro level as far the skills of the players are concerned.

The FiberXers trailed, 30-26, at the end of the first period and the Dyip tied the game at the half, 62-62, on a buzzer-beater by JP Calvo. But Converge regained its bearings in the third quarter, outscoring Terrafirma, 31-17, to take control.

“Of course, lahat ng first game, medyo nakakakaba especially nung hindi kami nakaka-shoot. Tapos nakikita ko kung gaano kagaling ‘yung mga kalaban. Ilang puntos ni [Lester] Prosper, he had 26 in the first half. Munzon also. And even that buzzer-beater ni JP (Calvo), magagaling eh. We just have to always bring our best games,” said Ayo.

Ayo said as early as his first practices with Converge, he already realized that the PBA is an entirely different animal.

“Medyo nag-sink in na rin. Ramdam ko nung una ‘yan sa practice. Kasi ‘yung mga players, alam mong pro na. Everything started doon sa practice. But etong actual na, medyo adjusted na rin,” said Ayo.

