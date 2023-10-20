Ayo sees sweep of pocket tournament a good omen for young Converge team

CONVERGE appears to be on track in their preparation for the 48th PBA season after coming out as the unofficial winner in the preseason pocket tournament which the team organized last week.

The FiberXers beat Blackwater, 87-75; Rain or Shine, 120-111; and Phoenix Super LPG, 97-93, and head coach Aldin Ayo said the pocket tournament is helpful in getting their confidence for the new season.

At the same time, Ayo hopes that the victories would also serve as a motivaiton for them to further improve.

“Validation ‘yun ng mga ginagawa namin at tinatrabaho namin,” said Ayo. “Hopefully, makuha namin ‘yung kumpiyansa dito at ma-motivate na mas mag-practice pa. We are going to work on our lapses. Hopefully, before the opening, maitama namin lahat.”

Ayo said they organized the pocket tournament to apply what they’ve been doing in practice.

“We have been practicing for so many months already. Maganda na may laro kasi naghahanap na kami ng laro mismo. We are working on our chemistry and ‘yung mga players naman, hopefully, makuha ‘yung kumpiyansa at makuha ‘yung rhythm at maging at ease sa mga ginagawa namin,” said Ayo.

Ayo said the tune-up series will also help in building chemistry within the team that made a youth movement prior to the season.

Converge let go of Maverick Ahanmisi and Jeron Teng, and signed six rookies in BJ Andrade, Schonny Winston, Bryan Santos, Inand Fornillos, Kamron Vigan-Fleming, and Patrick Maagdenberg.

Youthful team

“We are a very young team. Ang pinaka-beterano lang namin si K-Racs (Kevin Racal). Buti may mga players na galing sa magagandang sistema at magandang program. Nakukuha namin sa game, sa character, sa hardwork, sa repetitions. ‘Yung kakulangan sa experience, makukuha mo rin ‘yan sa knowledge mismo kung ano ‘yung nasa laro,” said Ayo.

Ayo is also happy with import Tom Vodanovich, who is in his second tour of duty after seeing action for the FiberXers for just one game during last season’s Commissioner’s Cup as a replacement to Quincy Miller.

“It’s very important to have an import who is also a role player. An import who is just going to play within the system. Tom has been very coachable, approachable, and magandang teammate sa mga kasama niya,” said Ayo.

