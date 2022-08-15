Why Aldin Ayo isn't planning to bring famed Mayhem Defense to the PBA

ALDIN Ayo’s organized chaos that has marked his meteoric rise in the coaching ranks is still his calling card, this time in the PBA.

Just don’t call it “Mayhem” anymore.

Aldin Ayo on Mayhem

Ayo put himself on the Philippine basketball map by making his college teams buy into playing suffocating defense, translating into a 2015 NCAA championship with Letran and a 2016 UAAP title with La Salle.

“Gusto ko magulo,” he said after his coaching debut with Letran in a 29-point rout of St. Benilde in 2015.

Seven years later, Ayo is applying the same principles – but with countless upgrades – as the new head coach of the Converge FiberXers.

“Yung sistema kasi namin, nag-evolve na ng grabe eh,” he said on SPIN Zoom In on Monday. “For the past seven years, every year nag-iimprove siya and we’re trying to adjust to the situation, kasi pag wala ng surprise factor, hindi na siya effective eh.”

“As much as possible, you want to be unpredictable,” he added. “So whatever is applicable dito sa pro, we’re going to do that, but not necessarily we have to do things the usual way, kasi tulog na rin eh. Nakaka-adjust na rin yung mga kalaban, so you have to do something new na magiging effective and makakatulong.”

But with Ayo inheriting one of the youngest teams in the PBA with an average age of 27.1, one can see why his trademark full-court pressure defense is suitable - and sustainable - for the FiberXers.

The FiberXers only have three players over 30 in 31-year-olds Mike DiGregorio, Maverick Ahanmisi, and Kevin Racal. Their youngest player is rookie sensation Justine Arana at 23.

Still, Ayo is making sure to constantly keep their foes guessing.

“Pwede,” he said when asked if his stingy defense is suited for his new team. “Pero ibang level kasi dito sa PBA, magagaling na, highest level of competition, so yung mga depensa na ganun, pag matured na yung kalaban, madali na mabasa eh, butas na butas palagi yun, so we’re going to think of other ways of playing D na mas magiging effective.”

While his system continues to adapt to the times, the 44-year-old Ayo doesn’t mind if “Mayhem” is left in the past.

“Actually ayaw na ayaw ko ng may label eh,” he admitted. “To be honest, yung Mayhem, hindi galing sa akin yan. Galing yan sa assistant coach ko when we were in La Salle. Sabi ko wag nating lagyan ng label o ano, kasi masakit pakinggan eh. Parang mainit sa mata palagi. So mas maganda na wala. Basketball lang talaga.

Ayo, who has two former Green Archers in the fold in Jeron Teng and Abu Tratter alongside former Letran standout Racal, still expects his team to thrive on defense.

“Yes, of course,” he beamed. “Kahit sinong coach naman, yun palagi ang iisipin eh. You really have to prioritize defense, kasi pagdating naman sa offense, yung players naman, it comes out naturally to them.

