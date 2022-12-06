Ayo douses La Salle talk, says offer to help Quiambao 'misinterpreted'

ALL the recent talk about the possibility of Aldin Ayo returning to call the shots for the La Salle Green Archers was no more than a case of a social media message misinterpreted, the Converge coach clarified on Tuesday.

On the heels of La Salle's failure to reach the Final Four in UAAP Season 85 on Sunday, the speculation that Ayo could once again save the day for the Green Archers quickly took flight with an offer to help forward Kevin Quiambao.

That single message was since picked up by fan pages, fanning the flames of talk that Ayo is bound to make a comeback with the team he once led to a UAAP championship.

On Tuesday, Ayo himself doused the speculations.

"The message I sent to Kevin (Quiambao) was misinterpreted. I'm just close to the kid and I just wanted to reach out and help him prepare for the next UAAP season. I was only referring to him and nothing else," coach Ayo told SPIN.ph.

Besides, Ayo has what he describes as a "long-term contract" with the Converge Fiber Xers that he intends to fulfill.

So there.