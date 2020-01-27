Alaska welcomes new acquisition DiGregorio with two-year contract

ALASKA solidified its shooting backcourt after welcoming Mike Digregorio with a new contract on Monday.

The Fil-Italian guard, acquired in a one-on-one trade with TnT Katropa for Simon Enciso, inked a two-year deal with the Aces in the presence of team governor and manger Richard Bachmann and representative Marvin Espiritu of the Espiritu Manotoc Basketball Management.

Digregorio is expected to play alongside another gunner in Robbie Herndon and Jeron Teng, while complementing further the backcourt rotation of the Aces which already has the likes of JVee Casio, Maverick Ahanmisi, Abel Galiguez, and Jaycee Marcelino.

The Fil-Italian guard immediately waned his stay with the Katropa after being acquired from Blackwater in exchange for Brian Heruela.

Digregorio just played for a conference of playing with the franchise during the Governors Cup where he averaged only 3.4 points after norming 11.6 points with the Elite.

He was even benched in his final outing with the team during Game 5 of the semifinals series between the Katropa and the Bolts, who won, 89-78, to advance in the finals against Barangay Ginebra.