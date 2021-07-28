Alaska pounces on misfiring Rain or Shine to snap skid

ALASKA caught Rain or Shine flat-footed and scored a one-sided 74-48 win to get out of a slump in the PBA Philippine Cup on Wednesday.

The Aces set the tone early on and held the previously unbeaten Elasto Painters to just 23 points at the half, by which time Alaska already sat at an 18-point lead.

Rodney Brondial scored 10 of his team-high 13 points when the Aces made that early run to help Alaska snap out of a two-game spunk for an even 2-2 record.

The Aces held RoS to its lowest output in franchise history and dealt it its first loss of the season after winning three in a row to start their campaign.

The Rain or Shine setback also left Magnolia alone on top of the standings.

PHOTO: PBA Images

“Obviously, we’re happy to get the win. What allows us to be successful tonight was how we approached losing the last game. Mentally, it’s a challenge when you lose two in a row,” said Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso.

Abu Tratter had a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds and Maverick Ahanmisi with 10 points, six rebounds, and four assists for the Aces, who led by as many as 29 points.

No players finished in double figures for Rain or Shine, which shot a woeful 20.9 percent from the field and became the second team to own the all-time lowest output in league history after the 47 points of Formula Shell in a loss to Mobiline during the 2000 Philippine Cup at the Philsports Arena.

The field goal percentage of the Elasto Painters is also the lowest for the franchise and the new second all-time lowest after displacing the 21.0 percent registered by NorthPort in the 46th season opener following a loss to Meralco.

In all, the game was the lowest scoring match in the league for almost a decade since Petron turned back Shopinas, 60-53, in the 2013 Commissioner’s Cup.

Adrian Wong finished with nine points to pace Rain or Shine, which got 10 rebounds from Javee Mocon but failed to score by going 0-of-11 from the floor.

The scores

Alaska (74) -- Brondial 13, Tratter 12, Ahanmisi 10, DiGregorio 9, Teng 6, Casio 5, Banal 5, Taha 4, Marcelino 3, Adamos 3, Ebona 2, Stockton 2, Herndon 0, Publico 0.

Rain or Shine (48) -- Wong 9, Torres 7, Caracut 6, Ponferada 6, Nambatac 5, Belga 5, , Norwood 4, Borboran 3, Guinto 2, Santillan 1, Rivero 0, Mocon 0.

Quarterscores: 19-12; 41-23; 61-39; 74-48.

