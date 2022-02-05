Alaska still in talks with Bulanadi on contract, taps free agent Faundo

ALASKA plugged the hole left by Rodney Brondial after signing veteran big man Bryan Faundo for the rest of the PBA Governors Cup.
Coach Jeff Cariaso confirmed the signing of the 37-year-old free agent.
“Bryan Faundo signed with us until the end of the conference,” said the Alaska coach.
Tapping Faundo adds some toughness on the Alaska frontcourt which recently lost Brondial to San Miguel as an unrestricted free agent.
Allyn Bulanadi Alaska update
Likewise, the Aces are still negotiating with Gilas special draft pick Allyn Bulanadi.
“Nothing yet on Bulanadi,” added Cariaso.
We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.