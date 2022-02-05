Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Alaska still in talks with Bulanadi on contract, taps free agent Faundo

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    Allyn Bulanadi
    Allyn Bulanadi in action during the PBA Draft Combine.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    ALASKA plugged the hole left by Rodney Brondial after signing veteran big man Bryan Faundo for the rest of the PBA Governors Cup.

    Coach Jeff Cariaso confirmed the signing of the 37-year-old free agent.

    “Bryan Faundo signed with us until the end of the conference,” said the Alaska coach.

    Bryan Faundo

    Tapping Faundo adds some toughness on the Alaska frontcourt which recently lost Brondial to San Miguel as an unrestricted free agent.

    MORE FROM SPIN
      Allyn Bulanadi Alaska update

      Likewise, the Aces are still negotiating with Gilas special draft pick Allyn Bulanadi.

      “Nothing yet on Bulanadi,” added Cariaso.

