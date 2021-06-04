Alaska signs late draft picks Alec Stockton, RK Ilagan

ALEC Stockton and RK Ilagan have officially joined Alaska after signing contracts with the Aces, the ballclub announced on Friday in their social media accounts.

Stockton and Ilagan were the late picks of Alaska in the recent rookie draft but made positive impressions in training to secure spots in the 2021 season roster.

The Aces have now signed all four rookies they drafted last March.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Terms of the deals with Stockton and Ilagan were not disclosed, although a source said Stockton was signed to a one-year contract.

Stockton, who played for Far Eastern University in the UAAP, was taken at No. 21 overall by Alaska using the second of its two second-round draft picks.

Ilagan, a streak-shooting guard out of San Sebastian, was picked in the third round at No. 31 overall.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

First-round pick Ben Adamos and second-rounder Taylor Browne inked deals with Alaska last March.

Although it was only recently that they signed their contracts, Stockton and Ilagan have been participating in the Aces practices in Batangas.

Continue reading below ↓

Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso said the team was pleasantly surprised that Stockton and Ilagan were still available when it was their turn to pick.

PHOTO: dante peralta

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Cariaso said Stockton will be an integral part of the roster especially on defense while Ilagan is capable of providing additional spark on offense for the Aces.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.