Alaska coach Cariaso likes what he's seeing from Yousef Taha

ALASKA coaches like what they are seeing so far from Yousef Taha.

Aces coach Jeff Cariaso said he is seeing a motivated and focused Taha in the buildup for the 2021 season based on the practices and scrimmages the team has been holding in Batangas.

Making the most of his second chance with the Aces, Taha has been under the tutelage of Alaska assistant coach Danny Ildefonso, who has helped develop the skills of some of the best big men in the league.

Cariaso expects all of Taha's hardwork to bear fruit in the new season.

“Yousef has been developing and adjusting very nicely in Alaska,” said Cariaso. “He’s very motivated and focused.”

The 6-foot-8 Taha was given a one-year contract by the Aces after he was left without a team in 2020. Taha last played for TNT in 2019 until he became part of the blockbuster trade that sent Poy Erram from NLEX to the Tropang GIGA.

Taha though was never signed by the Road Warriors.

During the 2019 season, Taha played 40 games with the Tropang GIGA where he averaged 3.23 points and 3.4 rebounds.

The Fil-Palestinian product from Mapua will be adding depth to an Alaska frontline that has the likes of Abu Tratter, Barkley Ebona, Rodney Brondial, and rookie Ben Adamos but recently lost Vic Manuel in a trade with Phoenix.

“He comes into practice daily ready to work and we believe it will pay off for him in the games. Coach Danny has been closely working with him as he does with all the bigs,” said Cariaso.

