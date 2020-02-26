Alaska dealing with Vic Manuel over another reported 'ligang labas' violation

ALASKA coach Jeff Cariaso said Vic Manuel has violated team rules, and the Aces are resolving the matter within the team.

Cariaso said Manuel admitted to have broken a team rule which the Alaska coach didn’t reveal. Nevertheless, the Alaska coach said the team is addressing the situation already.

“Vic Manuel has violated a team policy that we expect all Alaska players to abide by. Breaking team rules will not be tolerated and we are handling the situation internally,” said Cariaso.

Reports stated that Manuel played in a ligang labas, an act that is not allowed in the PBA. Commissioner Willie Marcial is reportedly set to summon Manuel along with Magnolia guard Jio Jalalon, who also played in a ligang labas.

Even with the reported summon by the PBA, Cariaso said Manuel has been cooperative with the team, and is moving on from his violation.

“He has admitted to the mistake and he is in full cooperation with the consequences. Learning, growing, and moving forward is his main priority now,” he added.

Manuel is expected to play a vital role for the new-look Aces in the 2020 season after the team had player movements during the offseason.