ALASKA rookie RK Ilagan will be out for at least a month with a pulled hamstring.

Aces coach Jeff Cariaso confirmed the unfortunate development on Wednesday.

Ilagan is reported to havesustained a Grade 2 pulled hamstring.

"At least a month," said Cariaso on the period of recovery.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.