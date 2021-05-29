Alaska not in a rush to bring back injured Kevin Racal

ALASKA is not rushing the return to active duty of injured wingman Kevin Racal.

Coach Jeff Cariaso said the prospect of the defensive forward suiting up for the Aces in PBA season 46th remains dim as he continues to recover from the ACL injury he suffered during the Philippine Cup bubble last season.

“To be honest, we are not expecting him (Racal) to be back for the first conference,” said Cariaso of Racal, who just turned 30 two weeks ago.

“We want him to rehab well and not rush his return.”

PHOTO: PBA Images

The 6-foot-3 Racal went down with the injury on his right knee during Alaska’s first game in the Clark bubble against TnT Tropang Giga, to whom the Aces lost, 93-81.

Even though injured, the former Letran standout stayed on and tried to cheer the Aces on the sidelines.

But he eventually left the bubble after scheduling an operation with renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. George Canlas.

The operation was a success and Racal has since been undergoing rehabilitation process.

At the most, according to Cariaso, the veteran wingman is poised for a possible return during the second conference.

The Aces have also opted transfer training venue and are now doing their regular scrimmages at the Valentino Resort and Spa in San Jose, Batangas.

Racal was one of two players Alaska lost to injury in the Clark bubble, the other being free agent guard Abel Galiguez, who figured in a dangerous fall following a mid-air collision with TnT Tropang Giga’s Bobby Ray Parks during the quarterfinals.

