Alaska hoping to get Ahanmisi, Racal back before it's too late

ANGELES CITY – Alaska hopes to get two key players back on board as it tries to regroup after suffering a second straight loss in the PBA Philippine Cup bubble.

The Aces are hoping guard Maverick Ahanmisi and big man Kevin Racal can give the team a boost by next week in a bid to turn its campaign around.

The team found itself down in the cellar following a 93-81 loss to Meralco Bolts Wednesday night at the Smart 5G-powered Angeles University Foundation gym.

Racal was in street clothes against the Bolts after hurting his knee in the team’s opening-day loss to TnT Tropang Giga. The former Letran Knight is listed as day-to-day, according to coach Jeff Cariaso.

Alaska hopes to get Racal back in harness by the time Ahanmisi enters the bubble after arriving from the U.S. on Monday.

“We’re still hoping for Maverick. Were just waiting for him to clear quarantine,” said Cariaso of the Fil-Am guard.

Following a five-day quarantine, Ahanmisi will enter the bubble by Saturday before he is swab-tested anew and quarantined for two more days.

He should be eligible to play when the Aces tangle with Blackwater next Tuesday.

“We’re all waiting for him (Ahanmisi). We’re all anticipating his presence,” Cariaso added.

“He is going to be behind by two week from the guys, but again, we look forward that he’ll be joining us and be part of our future games.”