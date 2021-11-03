Alaska hires Joe Silva as assistant coach as Tony Dela Cruz returns to US

ALASKA will no longer have one of its longtime assistant coaches in Tony Dela Cruz as the former PBA player is set to move back to the United States.

Tony dela Cruz moves to US

Head coach Jeff Cariaso confirmed the development on Wednesday.

Dela Cruz served as Alaska assistant coach starting in 2017 until the recently-concluded Bacolor semi-bubble. But prior to his coaching stint, he played for the Aces from 2005 to 2017 where he became known as one of the best shooters in the league.

Dela Cruz won three titles with the Aces including the 2013 Commissioner’s Cup, the last time the club won a championship in the PBA.

Before he moved to Alaska, Dela Cruz, a product of UC Irvine, was a direct hire rookie of Shell where he played from 1999 to 2005, winning a Mythical Second Team in the franchise’s final year in the league.

With the development, the Aces recently hired former UAAP high school champion coach Joe Silva as one the assistant coaches of the team.

Silva joins the Aces after a brief stint with University of the East in college, but made a name for himself during his time with the Ateneo Blue Eaglets where he won two championships.

Silva led the Blue Eaglets to the UAAP crown on teams led by Mike Nieto, Matt Nieto, and Jolo Mendoza in the 2014-2015 season (Season 77), and Kai Sotto, SJ Belangel, and Dave Ildefonso in the 2017-2018 season (Season 80).

Silva accepted a UAAP seniors coaching job with University of the East but that was short lived as he stepped down after a 1-13 record in 2019.

