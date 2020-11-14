Alaska guard Abel Galliguez rushed to hospital after horror fall

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY - Alaska's PBA Philippine Cup campaign ended on a sad note when guard Abel Galliguez suffered a bad fall in the team's quarterfinal game against TnT Tropang Giga on Saturday.

Galliguez fell head first on the Angeles University Foundation gym floor late in the game which TnT won, 104-83 after losing his balance in mid-air trying to stop a driving TNT guard Ray Parks.

The muscular guard tried to stand up after the fall but soon slumped to the floor, visibly groggy and blood in his face from a cut just above one eye as the Alaska medical staff rushed to attend to him.

He was stretchered out of the AUF floor and immediately taken to the Medical City Hospital in an ambulance.

The incident happened with 9:47 left in the fourth period and TnT way ahead, 86-69.

"He really hit his face, his head on the ground. And it didn't look good," recalled Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso.

"We're really worried about him. We're praying for him. It happens, I guess."

As a show of support, players, coaches, and league personnel gave Galliguez a standing ovation and a round of applause as he was being wheeled out of the playing venue.

"I didn't exactly see what happened, but of course, we hope nothing bad happened to Abel. We wish him well," said TnT coach Bong Ravena afterwards.

Here's the video: