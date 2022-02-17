Rain or Shine is first up as Alaska embarks on swan song

THE swan song begins for Alaska as the Aces face Rain or Shine on Thursday in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The Aces play for the first time since the club announced they are folding at the end of their 35th and final season in the league.

Gametime is set at 6 p.m.

Despite the decision of the company to cease the operations of the club after the season, the marching order of Alaska team owner Wilfred Uytengsu is to fight until the end and contend for the 15th title of the franchise.

Alaska enters the game in a share of fourth place with Barangay Ginebra with a 3-2 win-loss card and playing in its first game since the resumption of the conference.

Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso vowed to encourage the team to stay focused.

“There's still a conference left to be played and we will approach things like we've always have. To compete and strive hard together for our 15th championship,” Cariaso said.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Jeron Teng vows to do his best in Alaska's final PBA tournament.

For its part, Rain or Shine looks to move up after picking up its third win in six games with a 104-90 win over NorthPort on Saturday.

Gilas draftee Mike Nieto led the attack for the Elastopainters with 21 points in his first game with the franchise.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

In the first game, Robert Bolick looks to help NorthPort claim its first win when it clashes with unbeaten Meralco at 3 p.m.

Bolick said he will suit up, his first game since signing a new deal with the Batang Pier. NorthPort needs all the help it can get with its 0-5 win-loss slate.

Meralco (4-0) looks to rejoin Magnolia on top of the team standings. Tony Bishop has been impressive for the Bolts, who defeated Barangay Ginebra, 101-95, last Sunday.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.