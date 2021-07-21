Alaska faces Magnolia after last-minute PBA schedule change

ALASKA and Magnolia Pambansang Manok go for a share of the lead in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The winner of the 6 p.m. match will join Meralco and Rain or Shine on top of the leaderboard with a 2-0 record.

A change in schedule after four TNT players entered the health and safety protocols of the league forced Alaska and Magnolia to face each other on a day notice. Alaska was supposed to play Terrafirma, which is also in isolation facing the Tropang Giga on Saturday.

Magnolia was scheduled to play TNT before the change in schedule.

Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso said the team is prepared to make adjustments, aware that such instances can happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Just like what we have been doing the past year and a half since COVID hit, we need to again adjust and roll with the punches. Preparation has been good the last three days despite our opponents changing the last minute. We are going to bank off that and try to improve on our team play from the last game,” said Cariaso.

The Aces got off to a flyer after routing Blackwater, 103-77, on Friday to open the new conference. Mike DiGregorio and Yousef Taha had 20 and 16 points respectively for the team.

Magnolia new guy Abueva faces former team Alaska

Meanwhile, Calvin Abueva will be facing his first PBA team, this time in a Magnolia uniform for the first time.

Abueva, drafted second overall by Alaska in 2012, had a superb performance in his debut with the Hotshots on Saturday, finishing with 26 points and 10 rebounds in their 80-73 win over his former team Phoenix Super LPG.

The first game features Phoenix Super LPG battling NorthPort at 3 p.m. with both teams looking to atone for their defeats in their first game.

The Fuel Masters lost by seven over the Hotshots, with Matthew Wright scoring 20 points, and Vic Manuel tallying 16 points and 10 rebounds.

NorthPort had a cold shooting night in its 85-63 loss to Meralco after only converting 21 percent of their shots, the second lowest field goal percentage in league history.

