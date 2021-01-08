COLUMN: Alaska faces tough balancing act dealing with wantaway Vic Manuel

CHICAGO - While calling a PBA Commissioner's Cup game between Alaska and Magnolia last June 10, 2018, this is how veteran broadcaster and basketball savant Andy Jao described Vic Manuel.

"He might be the hardest guy to defend one-on-one right now in the league."

Coming from Dr. J, whose eyes have seen the glory of Alvin Patrimonio, Allan Caidic, Al Solis and several other PBA superstars, that's saying a lot.

But the high praise is well-deserved.

Manuel is a stud, a nimble 6-foot-4, 231-pound forward who can dominate the low post, hold his own in the perimeter and soar like an eagle in the open court.

An Alaska Ace and a restricted free agent whose contract expired last December 31, Manuel has a fond wish for this New Year.

"Bagong simula."

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

A fresh, new start.

Manuel is unhappy that nobody from management reached out to him when his contract ended. And he was not pleased to find out through his agent, Danny Espiritu, that Alaska only offered a one-year deal.

Continue reading below ↓

"Kung ganon lang ang gagawin, aalis ako sa kanila," Vic told Spin.ph.

If true, it's mystifying why Alaska didn't call Manuel even as a simple courtesy. To espouse interest, privately or publicly, in a player with whom the team holds the rights to is not tampering.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Executives have to remember that while most professional athletes are alpha males with giant egos, they long to be loved and wanted. It's human nature.

Which is why people beg to be followed on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

However, I give the Aces the benefit of the doubt for the alleged non-call and would rather believe that the problem here is miscommunication, not the utter lack of it.

Alaska team manager Dickie Bachmann refuted Manuel's assertion and told PBA Rush: "We offered a two-year, max deal with a clause in his second year."

Even so, maybe Manuel wants a five-year deal. Maybe he wants guarantees, not clauses.

But from Alaska's perspective, a shorter contract protects them from taking a financial hit in the event that Manuel, who is 33 years old, suffers from a catastrophic injury.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

THE ACES ARE NOT CHEAP. THEY'RE JUST BEING PRUDENT.

Either way, Alaska is navigating a dangerous tightrope of trying to placate a disgruntled star while also striving to stay afloat in a pandemic-ravaged market where the PBA and its teams have lost untold millions in revenue.

There is a fracture in the Vic Manuel-Alaska relationship. But it's not beyond repair and I hope both sides settle their differences.

Continue reading below ↓

If not, I am salivating at the thought of Manuel in a Ginebra uniform.

Not only would he look good alongside rough riders Japeth Aguilar, L.A. Tenorio and Stanley Pringle, I have no doubt that Manuel will blossom even more under the tutelage of the inimitable coach Tim Cone.

It might be wishful thinking. But don't forget that the brilliant Alfrancis Chua has more moves than Mick Jagger.