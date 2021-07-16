With little scouting, Alaska, Blackwater face off to open season

WHEN last year’s season was resumed in Clark, Alaska was one of the protagonists in the first game inside the PBA bubble, suffering a loss to TNT at the Angeles University Foundation Gym.

The Aces will also be in a similar predicament as they open the 2021 Philippine Cup on Friday against Blackwater at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City after months of training.

The match is at 12:30 p.m. following simple opening rites.

Playing their first competitive game since they were eliminated by the same TNT squad in the quarterfinals last November, Alaska head coach Jeff Cariaso looks forward to the team’s return to the court amidst the grueling preparation.

“To be honest, however you can maximize the workouts, from going to small groups to back to ECQ to teams pero ‘yung team is allowed out-of-town, the scheduling wasn’t easy. Hindi siya normal. We did our best in regards to trying to prepare everyone and at the same time, make sure that rested sila and hindi masyadong mahirap.”

“What we did is we balanced our workouts. I think the guys have a pretty good feel of being back. But it’s hard to kinda fully understand and fully engage kasi we weren’t able to play other teams. After a while, you get used to playing each other and get used to competing against each other. What’s nice about how we prepared was I think the focus and no matter the uncertainty, the focus was there daily and guys came in to work hard, they were really trying to stay mentally strong,” said Cariaso.

A different Alaska team will be seeing action this year, with Vic Manuel already gone following a trade to Phoenix Super LPG. The Aces now have a younger core with JVee Casio and Jeron Teng as the key holdovers for the squad.

Blackwater, meanwhile, will also see new faces with Baser Amer and Simon Enciso, acquired in separate trades during the offseason, playing their first game in a Bossing uniform.

Coming in blind

Cariaso admitted preparation against Blackwater was not that intensive entering the game, relying mostly on last year’s games as well as the reputation of the players, particularly the rookies.

“What scout do you do aside from watching them in the bubble,” Cariaso said with a smile. “They have new pieces eh. You try to assume the new pieces they have and how they will kinda use them. What’s good is we are familiar with Amer and Simon. Obviously, we are not familiar with the rookies. The best thing we can do is be ready. Sila din naman. I think that’s also their dilemma.”

Cariaso will also be applying his realizations from that first game in the bubble – that the bench will play a big role to the success of the team, at least early in the conference.

“The main thing I picked up from that was understanding that we are not a hundred percent in game shape yet. So being able to utilize my bench a little bit more is a learning from the last bubble. I think we have a better idea on how to handle that. Ang maganda naman sa atin is we are younger. Hopefully, we have more energy and stamina,” said Cariaso.

After the Alaska-Blackwater showdown, Rain or Shine takes on NLEX at 3 p.m., and Meralco going up against NorthPort at the conclusion of the tripleheader at 6 p.m.

