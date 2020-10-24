Alaska eyes fourth straight win as SMB tries to start own streak

ALASKA shoots for its fourth straight win on Saturday when it faces San Miguel in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

The Aces get a test in their match-up against the five-time defending champions at 6:45 p.m.

The morale is high on the side of the Aces after pulling off an 89-88 win over Rain or Shine on Thursday that improved their win-loss record to 3-2. Before the winning streak, the Aces lost two straight games to open the bubble campaign.

Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso, however, said there is still a lot of room for improvement moving forward especially after they escaped with the victory against Rain or Shine.

“When we lost to Meralco, we went back to basics. We talked about our defense. We talked about how we can improve. We worked on it in practice. We want to have that understanding that our defensive mindset needs to be strong,” said Cariaso.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

San Miguel, meanwhile, is eyeing for stability in its bubble campaign. The Beermen hold an even 2-2 card, and are coming off a 105-98 win over Terrafirma.

The Beermen are looking to win another game following the season-ending injury of Terrence Romeo last week.

In the first game, winless teams Terrafirma and NorthPort go at it at 4 p.m.

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

One team will finally pick up the elusive first win in this match-up. The Dyip have lost three games, while the Batang Pier have not won in four matches.

NorthPort suffered another setback as it dropped a 102-88 decision against NLEX last Wednesday.

___

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.